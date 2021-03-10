Video: Here is why chubby Piers Morgan hates Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle may have moved to Santa Barbara, but she’s shaking the whole of Britain.

Following her recent interview where she and her husband, Prince Harry, had a tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, the couple once again received criticism from the British press.

Most came from an English broadcaster, Piers Morgan, who hates Meghan and doesn’t even try to hide it.

The former “Good Morning Britain” host wrote a column on the Daily Mail about Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah.

He said: “Meghan & Harry’s nauseating two-hour Oprah whine-athon was a disgraceful diatribe of cynical race-baiting propaganda designed to damage the Queen as her husband lies in hospital – and destroy the Monarchy.”

Like us, I’m sure many people have been wondering why would an old white man hate on such a beautiful lady and here’s why: Meghan ghosted him.



There is a video from 2018 that surfaced on Twitter where Morgan was on Ireland’s “Late Late Show” talking about Meghan.

“In the video that has attracted more than a million views, he spoke about how Markle ghosted him after they’ve shared drinks.

He said: “We had two hours in the pub, she had a couple of dirty Martinis and a couple of pines, brilliantly, and then I put her in a cab.

“It turned out to be a cab that took her to a party where she met Prince Harry.

“And then the next night, they had a solo dinner together, and that was the last I ever heard from Meghan Markle.”

Of course, after having dinner with the prince, why would a lady like Meghan want to hang out with a bitter old man like Morgan?

Anywho, the 55-year-old admitted he liked Meghan.

“I have never heard from her again. She ghosted me. Meghan Markle ghosted me. I really liked her, this is why it hurts. I really liked her,” said Morgan.

It’s clear where all this hate towards Markle comes from because whenever he sees her with the prince, he probably thinks “it could’ve been me”. Which we doubt because even if he was not married to Celia Warden, we don’t think Meghan would go for a man like Morgan.

Morgan has since quit “Good Morning Britain” after facing criticism for his comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The UK broadcaster confirmed in a statement on Tuesday evening that: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”