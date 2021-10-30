Valerie Mhere pays a moving tribute to brother Simba Mhere on his 33rd birthday

Valerie Mhere has paid a moving tribute to her older brother and “best friend” Simba Mhere on what would have been his 33rd birthday. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Valerie shared a cute video of Simba and some of his close friends, singing and dancing to Boom Shaka’s classic hit single “Thathi Sgubhu.”

Valerie told IOL the video was taken at Simba’s home, in December of 2014, a few weeks before his tragic passing. “The video in itself is super sentimental. It is one of the last times we did something with all his friends…he was quite adamant about having all his friends over at the house, having a braai. He had never had all his friends over at our house before,” said Valerie. Asked what she misses thee most about Simba, Valerie said: “The hardest part about Simba being gone is that I don’t have my best friend with me.

“January will be seven years since he passed…I would let him know how much I appreciate the love and support he showed me as an older brother. “And I think it’s something we take for granted while someone is alive and you realise when they’re gone, what a big role they played in your life… I would tell him just how much I love and appreciate him. And I miss him.” She added that she had kept in touch with most of Simba’s friends, who were now part of the family.

Simba and his friend blogger and social commentator Kady-Shay O’Bryan, were killed in an car accident involving three vehicle on William Nicol Drive in Fourways, Johannesburg, on January 31, 2015. Simba rose to fame after winning the “Top Billing Presenter Search” in 2010. He worked as a voice-over artist for many radio and television programs. He also worked as a stage host for film award ceremonies and beauty pageants including the Mrs SA pageant in 2013. Following his passing, fellow Top Billing presenter and best friend, Jonathan Boynton-Lee announced that he had registered a production company titled “Half Man Half Amazing Productions” to honour the legacy of Simba.

The company is named after Simba, a nickname he gave himself – Half Man Half Amazing. “We had a lot of plans with Simba, including opening our own business,” Boynton-Lee said in a previous interview with IOL.

