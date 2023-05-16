Usher receives honorary Doctor of Music Degree

R&B superstar Usher Raymond took to social media to announce that he is now a doctor after receiving an honorary “Doctor of Music Degree” from Berklee College. The 44-year-old dad of four took to Instagram to share the news with followers.

He captioned the post: “They call me D-o-c-t-o-r R-a-y-m-o-n-d 🎓😏🙏🏾Thank you @berkleecollege for honouring me and presenting me with a Doctor of Music degree. I’m so grateful for this opportunity to share a message to the next generation of artists, producers, vocalists, arrangers, dancers and more. “Be brave and I hope your spark never goes away.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CsMi4YdPPS3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MTIyMzRjYmRlZg==In his acceptance speech, he said: “Networking is what brought me here today. It wasn’t teachers or credited experts; that doesn’t discredit what this environment is or what the environment is that I grew up in, It just means that I managed to do something significant based on my passion; that makes me not only a student but a master of my trade.”

Usher. Picture: Instagram He concluded the speech with an inspirational quote: “Be brave and I hope your spark never goes away.” Fellow industry mates and fans congratulated the singer: bustarhymes wrote: “👑👑👑👑👑.”

dallasaustins wrote: “we got a whole crew of atl doctors ! 👏” trinibled_georgiafed wrote: “🗣️🗣️ “There goes my Babyyyy ..Cap and Gown Loook at You! 🧑🏾‍🎓” 👏🏾🔥’ ava’ wrote: “A wonderful acknowledgement of your musical accomplishments. Bravo!”

ms_juju031 wrote: “No one more deserving 😍👏 finally an honorary degree that’s fitting for the recipient 🙌” ummi_vee wrote: “I love you so much Dr Raymond I am coming to Vegas to see you ❤️” mpubare1 wrote: “Congratulations. I’m sure it wasn’t easy. What an accomplishment. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

