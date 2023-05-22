US-based Zimbabwean stand-up comedian wins the Boston gong

US-BASED Zimbabwean stand-up comedian Learnmore Jonasi’s career received a massive boost after he was crowned the winner of the Boston Comedy Festival at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre in Boston on Saturday evening.

The stand-up comedian and actor, whose real name is Learnmore Mwanyenyeka was the toast of the Boston Comedy Festival which since its inaugural edition in 2000 has grown to be one of the most prestigious comedy events in the United States.

The annual festival is an elimination-style tournament for up-and-coming comics running throughout the week as part of the festival.

Jonasi announced his victory to his fans on his social media platforms.

“Man!! I just won the legendary Boston Comedy Festival, “this is a big deal,” it was so much fun competing with comedians from all over America and your boy represented. #TheVillageBoy.”

In his acceptance speech after being announced as the Boston Comedy Festival winner, Jonasi, who recently moved to the US, said the win was a dream come true.

“I just want to say thank you so much Boston Comedy Festival. This is amazing. This was a dream all the way from my village. Twelve years ago I used to dream to do this now I‘m travelling the world and making people laugh,” he said to applause from the audience.

Jonasi, who was previously known as Long John, was born in Chimanimani, where he was raised by his grandparents before his rise to stardom locally, in South Africa and most recently in the US.

Four years ago, Jonasi won the National Arts Merit Awards as the Outstanding Comedian of the Year, the Savanna Comic Choice Awards as the Pan African Comic of the Year, and he was the People’s Choice Award winner in Steve Harvey’s Stand Up Spotlight competition.

In 2020 he won the National Arts Merit Awards as the Outstanding Comedian of the Year.

Recently has been touring all over the United States and his win in Boston is set to take his career to the next level. – Newzim

