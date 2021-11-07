UB40 founding member dies

BRITISH vocalist and founding member of UB40 Terence Wilson, better known by his stage name Astro, has died aged 64.

Astro, who performed in the reggae-pop band for more than 30 years, died after a short illness, his current band confirmed.

“We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken,” said a statement on Ali Campbell and Astro’s Twitter account.

“The world will never be the same without him.”

Astro left UB40 in 2013 and went on to perform with breakaway group UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro, which had played some concerts this year and was due to go on tour in 2022.

The original band broke through in the early 1980s with their unique take on British reggae and found success with hits like Red

Red Wine and Can’t Help Falling In Love.

The Birmingham-based group – named after the then government’s unemployment benefit form – sold more than 70 million records and had three UK number one hits.

A statement from the current UB40 line-up on Twitter said: “RIP Astro.