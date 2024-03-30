Tyla back in South Africa in time for more Awards

Spread the love

South Africans have gathered at OR Tambo International Airport to welcome home Grammy award-winning singer Tyla.

This is the 22-year-old’s first trip back to South Africa since she won the inaugural golden gramophone for Best African Music Performance at the 2024 Grammys award show.

The superstar comes home just in time for the Cultural and Creative Industry Awards which she has been nominated for in the Best Newcomer Award category.

Fans are excited to have the star back home, even if it might be for a short while. While in the country, a Tyla pop-up will take place in Johannesburg on April 2 at Mall of Africa.

The Cultural and Creative Industry Awards are not the local awards honouring the country’s latest export. Tyla scored six nominations at the upcoming Metro FM awards.

This morning we welcome Grammy Award Winner @Tyllaaaaaaa back home just in time for the @cciawards at which she has been nominated in the Best Newcomer Award category.#tylahomecoming pic.twitter.com/oV9P5iNsLc — Gauteng Dept. of Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation (@GautengSACR) March 30, 2024

Tyla received nominations for her hit viral song ‘Water’. She is nominated in the categories of Song of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best Music Video, Best Viral Challenge and Artist of the Year.

This March, Tyla released her self-titled debut album, which delivered on the expectations fans had for the young star.

The 14-track album which she first teased in November by releasing three songs, is already a fan favourite.

Already here awaiting Tyla @Tyllaaaaaaa to arrive. The excitement is a lot 🥹. #TylaHomecoming pic.twitter.com/ztBvr0kvNy — Hluga (@Lucky_Mahloane) March 30, 2024

Tyla’s global hit single ‘Water’, opened the floodgates for her career, leading to a viral dance challenge, almost 500 million streams on Spotify (so far).

‘Truth or Dare’, the soulful R&B release with a touch of Amapiano – Tyla’s signature, has taken the spot as Tyla’s second most streamed song on Spotify, just four months after its release.

‘Butterflies’ and ‘On and On’ are also coming in hot, with both songs in her top 10 most streamed tracks.

The CCI Awards will take place on Saturday, March 30, at the Sandton Convention Centre.

