Trevor Noah splashes on $20-million LA home: report

LOS ANGELES – Daily Show host Trevor Noah has reportedl spent $20-million (R279-million) on a new home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that the South African comedian reportedly bought the amazing double storey bachelor pad through a blind trust.

The 10,044 square feet mansion apparently has a home theater, infinity pool, a saltwater aquarium and five bedrooms with beautiful views of LA.

In August 2018, Luxury Houses shared a video of the home on their website which also features a range of other luxuries homes around America.