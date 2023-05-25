Tina Turner told Oprah Winfrey how she’d feel when her time came ‘to leave this earth’

Tina Turner told Oprah Winfrey she would be excited when it was her time to “leave this earth”.

The legendary musician, 83, died on Wednesday after battling a long illness.

She once told her friend how she would feel when the time came.

In an emotional tribute on Instagram, the 69-year-old star wrote: “Once she claimed her freedom from years of domestic abuse, her life became a clarion call for triumph.

“I’m grateful for her courage, for showing us what victory looks like wearing Manolo’s and a leather miniskirt.

“She once shared with me that when her time came to leave this earth, she would not be afraid, but excited and curious.

“Because she had learned how to LIVE surrounded by her beloved husband, Erwin, and friends.”

In her social media post, Winfrey revealed how she went from being a fan of the “Proud Mary” singer to becoming “real friends”.

She said: “I started out as a fan of Tina Turner, then a full-on groupie, following her from show to show around the country, and then, eventually, we became real friends.

“She is our forever goddess of rock ‘n’ roll who contained a magnitude of inner strength that grew throughout her life.

“She was a role model not only for me but for the world. She encouraged a part of me I didn’t know existed.”

Concluding her moving message, the star referenced “Simply The Best”, one of Turner’s most iconic songs, and said: “I am a better woman, a better human, because her life touched mine. She was indeed simply the best.”

Turner’s spokesperson announced her death in a statement on Wednesday.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

