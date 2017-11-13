Steve Kekana feels no love from home

Veteran musician Steve Kekana says he feels “shunned” by the department of sport, arts and culture in Limpopo, his home province.

Kekana, who hails from Bolahlakgomo village in Zebediela, slammed the Limpopo department after he was denied the opportunity to perform at the annual Mapungubwe Arts Festival.

Sowetan has viewed written correspondence between Kekana’s manager and the department reflecting that the artist has complained that he has never been booked for the festival since it started.