South African Rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

Durban – Police sources in Durban have confirmed rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was shot dead on Florida Road, Friday night. Another person believed to be AKA’s close friend, has been shot dead.

Earlier, before provincial police confirmed the incident, IOL had independently confirmed details of the shooting from well-placed police sources, who could not be named as they are not permitted to speak to the media. Later, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed police were investigating two murder cases and they were yet to establish the motives for the murders. Without naming Forbes, he confirmed one of the deceased was a popular musician.

It is understood that AKA was standing outside the Wish Restaurant when he was gunned down in a shooting. The suspects walked towards the deceased and opened fire at close range, just before 10pm. Police had cordoned off the area when an IOL team arrived at the scene on Friday night.

Speaking to IOL, stunned patrons at a nearby restaurant said AKA had been standing outside Wish when he was gunned down. Garrith Jamieson, a spokesperson for ALS Paramedics said Florida Road has been closed off after the shooting incident Florida Road where two people have been confirmed deceased Jamieson said amongst the deceased was a “famous rapper”.

The identity of the second person shot dead is unknown at this stage, but he is understood to be a close friend of AKA. According to social media posts, AKA was due to perform at a Durban night club, YUGO, where he was expected to perform as part of his birthday celebrations. His close friend Da Les, took to social media to express shock.

