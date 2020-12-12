Snoop Dogg reportedly bagged $10 million to be the face of Corona beer

The ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ hitmaker – who has a net worth estimated to be in excess of $100 million – had already bagged $5 million for his Just Eat campaign this year, and now it has been claimed he’s banked the mega-sum after he inked a deal with the Mexican beer brand to star in their ad.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “The deal with them made Snoop around £10million — which isn’t bad going if you think he has made £5million already from his deal with Just Eat.

“This year he has been the face of big brands including Just Eat, Burger King and Dunkin’ Donuts.

“Snoop is worth over £100m and does not come cheap.

“As part of the deal, Snoop recorded an advert which was also used as part of a big digital marketing campaign.

“It’s been pretty easy money and who could blame him?”

Corona suffered its worst quarter in a decade amid the coronavirus pandemic, with reported loses of around $174 million.

The insider added: “The bosses at Corona also liked Snoop’s take on how he lives his life — he’s easy-going and makes the best of every situation.

“Given what has been going on with coronavirus, they needed to make sure the brand came out on top, without making light of what’s been a really hard year for so many people.”

The ‘Gin And Juice’ hitmaker’s partnership with Just Eat gave the takeaway firm a “massive boost” in interest and exposure.

A source claimed recently said: “Having him on board has not only driven sales, it’s given the brand a massive boost.

“People have been going mad for it on social media, it’s easily Just Eat’s most successful advert.”