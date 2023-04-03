Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Savages Shadaya

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Kerry Ohanian has responded to an Instagram post by Zimbabwean socialite, Shadaya suggesting the “men’s rights defender” is suffering from involuntary celibacy (incel).

An incel is a member of an online community of young men who consider themselves unable to attract women sexually, typically associated with views that are hostile towards women and men who are sexually active.

Shadaya also known as Knight Shadaya Tawona posted a picture of Serena Williams together with Alexis and mocked Serena for looking more masculine than her husband. Shadaya said Alexis was playing second fiddle to Serena in their marriage. He said: