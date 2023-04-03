Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Savages Shadaya

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Kerry Ohanian has responded to an Instagram post by Zimbabwean socialite, Shadaya suggesting the “men’s rights defender” is suffering from involuntary celibacy (incel).
An incel is a member of an online community of young men who consider themselves unable to attract women sexually, typically associated with views that are hostile towards women and men who are sexually active.
Shadaya also known as Knight Shadaya Tawona posted a picture of Serena Williams together with Alexis and mocked Serena for looking more masculine than her husband. Shadaya said Alexis was playing second fiddle to Serena in their marriage. He said:
You can already tell who is the man in this relationship….men work on your physique….your woman should never be more physically imposing than you.
Shadaya’s post attracted criticism from many social media users who accused him of body-shaming Williams and Ohanian.
Some even proposed a social media ban for Shadaya for attacking people for clout.
Shadaya claims that he seeks to raise awareness of masculinity in the modern, an agenda that has been criticised by a huge number of people mainly women who feel that his ‘gospel’ is toxic.
He is not new to criticism and insults as he has severally received some from his fellow countrypeople. Last month, Shadaya took to Twitter to express concern about the rise of men’s emasculation following the viral Vogue Magazine cover with Rihanna leading the way holding Asap’s hand while Asap carries their baby. Shadaya posted the photo with the caption:
The emasculation of men continues…you can already tell who the man in this relationship is…that dude about to be a proud mother of two.
His tweet stirred the feelings of women and men who regard themselves as feminists. It went viral and attracted over 20 million views.
Despite criticism raining on him, Shadaya did not back down on his view of masculinity.