Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs announces new record label

The 52-year-old rapper – who changed his middle name to Love last year – will release his first solo album since 2006’s “Press Play” on his new label, which he has been working on in partnership with Motown Records.

Love Records is “dedicated to R&B music and will release singles and collaborative projects from a collective of world-class artists, producers and songwriters,” and the ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ hitmaker will continue in his supervisory role at Bad Boy Entertainment while developing his new brand.

Diddy said: “Music has always been my first love. Love Records is the next chapter, is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life.

“For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”