Rihanna’s relationship advice: Don’t wear lingerie just to get the ring

According to Rihanna, women shouldn’t wear sexy lingerie just to “get the ring”.

The 30-year-old beauty has just launched her new Savage X Fenty lingerie collection at New York Fashion Week, but she’s urged her female fans to only wear lingerie for the right reasons, and not just to get married.

She said: “When lingerie is for you, you never lose your sexiness.

“I feel like a lot of times women do the lingerie thing to get the ring, and then they get the ring, and then it’s like, ‘OK, we’re here. [Now what?]'”

Rihanna also discussed her own attitude towards wearing lingerie – but she admitted that other women might not share her outlook.

The ‘Work’ hitmaker told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “For me, it might not be the same as for another lady.

“I think it has to be something that makes you feel the sexiest … I have those months when I’m like, ‘Girl, you’re not gonna fit into that thing. You’re gonna have to do a little slip.’ But fine! A slip works. A slip makes me feel sexy and I’ll just do that.

“I think women’s bodies are designed so differently, uniquely that they should just do what makes them feel best and sexiest.”

Rihanna’s show at New York Fashion Week featured appearances from Bella and Gigi Hadid.

And the chart-topping star – whose eye-catching show also included plus-size pieces and maternity designs – revealed she was determined to create something unique.

She shared: “It was exciting for me, just for me to be able to display lingerie. And the challenge was to figure out how to do it in a different way because we’ve seen a lot. And it’s Fashion Week, and everybody’s expecting a runway show and with lingerie, it gets tricky.

“So I wanted to do something that was special, and new, and different, and unique, and I think we managed to do that.”