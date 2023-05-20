Rihanna shares stunning pregnancy throwback: ‘In honour of my first pregnancy’

Rihanna has a pretty good case for being the sexiest pregnant woman. That much was as clear as day in the throwback maternity shoot she shared from her pregnancy with her first child, RZA Athelston Mayers, on Instagram. Such is the Barbadian singer, actress and businesswoman’s confidence that she posed in a G-string bikini while appearing to also be topless.

The stunning seven image post, from last year’s shoot, sees her posing on a balcony with the ocean in the background. “here’s a little series I call “Rub on ya titties” inhonor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made,” she shared. “Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me. #maternityshoot2022 #tobecontinued”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Several local and international celebrities, among them Ice Spice, Minnie Dlamini and Kathy Hilton, flooded her comments with messages, gushing over the Fenty Beauty mogul. On Saturday, A$AP Rocky, Rihanna’s rapper boyfriend and father to RZA, celebrated his baby boy’s birthday with an Instagram post captioned: ‘”WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN,” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️” Rocky’s Instagram caption seemed to confirm that RZA was named after the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, who’s popularly known as RZA.

The caption was in reference to the late legendary group member Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s 1998 Grammy Awards speech where he proclaimed: “Wu Tang is for the children.” The 35-year-old Rihanna is pregnant with her second child with Rocky. She revealed her second pregnancy during her Superbowl half-time show performance earlier in the year.

