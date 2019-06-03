Ray J launching $5 million marijuana firm

Ray J is joining the marijuana business, and he’s firing it up with a personal touch.

According to TMZ, Ray J has already dropped $5 million to start up his own cannabis company, William Ray LA.

Apparently, one of the first products to hit the market will be “Ray’s Jays,” a line of pre-rolled joints named after the “One Wish” singer.

With the help of a team of experts, who specialize in growing, branding and marketing marijuana, Ray J is planning to combine expertise and experience to connect and expand his California based company and throughout the country.

William Ray LA will focus on “non-traditional marketing strategies in media, music, and entertainment,” Ray J’s manager David Weintraub tells TMZ.

Entrepreneurship seems to be a hit for Ray J. In March of 2019, his tech company Raycon Global made $10 million in sales in less than a year