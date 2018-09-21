We wish her all the best with her prolonged recovery and hope that she can return to the stage in the not too distant future.

Ticket refunds: All ticket purchases made via Computicket’s website and call centre will automatically be refunded at full to the credit card used for the purchase. All patrons that have bought their tickets in-store would need to go to their nearest Computicket, Shoprite or Checkers outlet to process their full cancellation.

The cut-off date for all refunds will be 12 October 2018, no refund requests will be entertained after such date has been reached.

Randy first made her name in mid 1970s in New York where she sang with jazzmen George Benson and Cannonball Adderley. She signed with Columbia Records and released her first single, “Knock On Wood” and “If You Say The Word” in 1972.

She went on to lead R&B veterans the Crusaders on the transatlantic hit “Street Life” (1979) and was named the ‘Most Outstanding Performer’ at the Tokyo Music Festival.