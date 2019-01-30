“There are no words to convey how much my ❤️ aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother, James Ingram. With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical. He was, & always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby bro…You’ll be in my ❤️ forever,” wrote Jones.

Quincy Jones

@QuincyDJones

And more tributes started flooding from the music fraternity, friends and fans of the R&B legend.

Kenny Lattimore

@kennylattimore

Today I celebrate the life of James Ingram. His unmistakable voice and songwriting genius set a standard of excellence for me… James Ingram paved the way for me to sing love songs with intent and authenticity. 🙏🏾

MAXWELL

@_MAXWELL_

James Ingram More Than Just 100 ways • RIH

josh groban

@joshgroban

RIP the great James Ingram, a vocalist all vocalists looked up to

Tevin Campbell

@tevincampbelll

Multi talented…songwriter, singer, composer James Ingram passed away today. Damn I feel like all the greats I knew personally as a kid are almost gone. Prayers to his family. RIP James Ingram

shonda rhimes

@shondarhimes

Sending you love. Today the world lost a genius. James Ingram was a musician, artist, and humanitarian. He will be remembered for his brilliance and kind heart.

Debbie Allen

@msdebbieallen

I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.

