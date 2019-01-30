Tributes continue to pour in for Grammy-winning singer and songwriter James Ingram who lost his battle with brain cancer on Tuesday, January 29.
According to TMZ sources close to the singer revealed Ingram had been fighting cancer for an extended period.
Ingram was nominated for 14 Grammys, taking home two awards during his career.
His song “One Hundred Ways” was named best male R&B performance in 1981, and his duet with Michael McDonald on “Yah Mo B There” earned the award for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals in 1984.
Quincy Jones, Kenny Lattimore, Maxwell are among those who have paid tribute to his life and legacy.
“There are no words to convey how much my ❤️ aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother, James Ingram. With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical. He was, & always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby bro…You’ll be in my ❤️ forever,” wrote Jones.
There are no words to convey how much my aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother, James Ingram. With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical. He was, & always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby bro…You’ll be in my forever
And more tributes started flooding from the music fraternity, friends and fans of the R&B legend.
Today I celebrate the life of James Ingram. His unmistakable voice and songwriting genius set a standard of excellence for me… James Ingram paved the way for me to sing love songs with intent and authenticity.
James Ingram More Than Just 100 ways • RIH
RIP the great James Ingram, a vocalist all vocalists looked up to
Multi talented…songwriter, singer, composer James Ingram passed away today. Damn I feel like all the greats I knew personally as a kid are almost gone. Prayers to his family. RIP James Ingram
Sending you love. Today the world lost a genius. James Ingram was a musician, artist, and humanitarian. He will be remembered for his brilliance and kind heart.Debbie Allen
✔@msdebbieallen
I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.