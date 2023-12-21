Nicki Minaj admits she was ‘so selfish’ before she became a mother

The 41-year-old rap star has a three-year-old son – who is known to the public only by his nickname of Papa Bear – with husband Kenneth Petty but explained when asked what she had “learned” since becoming a mother that in the years before the little one came along, there were so many things she could do without thinking about anyone else.

Speaking on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, she said: “Just seeing how much more you could love. Because my life was so selfish before he came here. I could do anything I wanted when I wanted.

“I could take my phone out for days, I could sleep for days, I could travel whenever I wanted to. And since this little human came onto planet Earth, I can’t do anything without thinking about him first.”

However, the ‘Super Bass’ hitmaker went on to add that motherhood has been worth the sacrifice because her son’s face is “worth more” than anything she could possibly buy as she joked she is thrilled to have “pushed him out” into the world.