Nick Cannon admits he doesn’t pay monthly child support for any of his 12 children

Nick Cannon broke down the financial situation between him and the mothers of his 12 children and admitted that none of them receive a “monthly allowance” from him.

The TV presenter, 42, shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He is also dad to Rise, five months, Powerful, two, and Golden, six, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, three months, and Zion and Zillion, both one, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, two months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, seven months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, five months, with LaNisha Cole.

Appearing as a guest on The Home Morning Show with Shorty Da Prince, Brittish Williams and Andrew Caldwell, they touched on the sensitive subject of child support and asked him outright how much he was paying for such a brood.

He told the radio presenters: “I’m not on the government,” which prompted a co-host to joke: “That’s how you know he really got it together.”

Becoming serious, Cannon then said: “But to your point, to answer it in a very serious way, it ain’t even about a monthly allowance or amount of money, because I don’t give myself that.

“What they need, they get. There’s never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn’t receive.”

He went on to joke that he had been nicknamed “the provider” by the women as whatever they need, they get, and praised them for putting up with him, revealing the levels of respect and admiration that he holds for each one of them.

“Everybody has their challenges – but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice, and sacrificed her body to bring a child into this world, that’s the best gift any man could ask for,” he said.

“Regardless of what goes on in any scenario, I’m gonna always show love and respect. I’ll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children.”

Source: Yahoo