Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay finalise divorce

The former couple – who have three children Shaffer Jr., six, Roman, four, and Isabella, 19 months, together – split last year after the model accused her spouse of fathering a child with another woman and they have now agreed a deal in separating their assets.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Ne-Yo has agreed to pay Crystal a $1,6 million lump sum and will keep three of their homes, while his ex-wife will keep one of their houses in Georgia and receive $20,000 in moving expenses. The “So Sick” hitmaker will also give Renay $150,000 to buy a new car and he will keep their 2022 Bentley Bentayaga.

In addition, Ne-Yo has agreed to pay $12,000 a month in child support and to cover their kids’ school fees, and the pair will have joint custody of their offspring. The former couple have also agreed that neither of them will have new romantic partners around their children without the agreement of the other, or if they get engaged or married.

When she filed for divorce, Renay claimed Ne-Yo had recently fathered another child with his “paramour” and she described their union as “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation”. The week before, she had accused the former “World of Dance” judge – who also has kids Madilyn, 12, and Mason, 10, with ex-girlfriend Monyetta Shaw – of cheating in a lengthy Instagram post, and insisted it would be “insane” for her to stay with him following “eight years of lies and deception”. She wrote: “8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. “I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.(sic)”

Ne-Yo later took to Twitter to tell fans he wants to work out his marital “challenges” in private. He tweeted: “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

