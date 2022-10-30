‘Money is not who I am’: Kanye admits anti-Semitic stance has cost him $2bn

US rapper Kanye West has responded to being dropped by a number of top partnerships, including Adidas, talent agency CAA, film and television programming company MRC and luxury fashion label Balenciaga, because of his anti-Semitic comments on social media, reports “Variety”.

“Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am,” West wrote on Instagram.