Tennis champion Serena Williams has introduced her newborn daughter to the world, two weeks after giving birth.



The 35-year-old sportswoman and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their little girl on 1 September at a hospital in Palm Beach, Florida.

They were quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from fellow celebs, with singer Beyonce leading the charge by shared a photo of the tennis player in a flowing white dress, taken from William’s photo shoot for the September issue of Vogue. She added the message: “Congratulations Serena!”

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday ( 13 September), Williams posted a sneak peak at her new family. Not only did she show her pregnancy journey with clips her other half had recorded, the couple also revealed their child’s name.

Her caption read: “Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories .

But wasn’t all smooth sailing. The 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed she had suffered some complications after birth. “So we’re leaving the hospital after 6 days, it’s been a long time,” the new mother says in a video. “We had a lot of complications but look who we got! We got a baby girl.”

The short clip has already racked up over 200,000 likes, with many of her 6.5 million followers taking to the comments section to gush about the beautiful daughter. One person wrote: “Oh Serena she is so adorable!!! Congrats!!!

Williams and Ohanian wouldn’t be the first couple to go down the unconventional route by naming their daughter after her father. Teyana Taylor’s daughter Iman (Junie) Tayla Shumpert Jr. is named after her NBA star father Iman Shumpert.

Despite being a new mother, Williams is not planning on slowing down. She recently revealed she is aiming to compete in the Australian Open in January. “It’s the most outrageous plan,” she told Vogue. “I just want to put that out there. That’s, like, three months after I give birth. I’m not walking anything back, but I’m just saying it’s pretty intense. – IBTimes