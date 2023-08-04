Master KG for Palace gig

JUST one more sleep is left before the talented and multi-award winning South African DJ and producer Master KG takes to the stage in what will be one of the biggest shows to date at Palace Hotel.

The Jerusalema hit-maker is set to mesmerise Bulawayo with what promises to be the perfect way to begin August and the wait is almost over as the show is scheduled to take place on Saturday night.

The show is dubbed ‘Winter Warmer’ and will be the perfect way to say goodbye to winter and its cold nights.

Tickets have already gone on sale and revellers have been encouraged to get their advance tickets to avoid any disappointments when they get to the gate.

The hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa promised a show of a lifetime.

“Master KG is a big brand and so are the supporting acts. That can only mean we have lined up a massive show which should live up to expectations. We want to guarantee fans that this will be a memorable show. We are not expecting any hassles,” said Gandiwa.

Supporting Master KG will be Holy Ten, Jah Signal, Mzoe 7 and Mr Grey. Babongile Sikhonjwa, Mr Jaiva and Kikki Dinaj will be the hosts at the event.

Given the star-studded line-up that will grace the stage proper security and crowd control measures have been put into place.

“In as much as Master KG is a big artiste with a huge following, we remain guided by the crowd that will attend the show. We have all the security mechanisms in check. We are more than confident that we will host the show successfully as no artiste is too big for us,” said Gandiwa.

The venue has previously played host to Clement Magwaza, Bev and Insimbi ZeZhwane among other big local arts groups.

Meanwhile, tired of complaints from patrons allegedly being mugged in the vicinity of his establishment, Gandiwa has taken security to another level.

There have reports of break-ins in vehicles parked along Jason Moyo between 10th and 11th avenues at night.

The area has poor street lighting due to vandalised infrastructure making the area a hotspot for muggings.

But that is now a thing of the past after Gandiwa secured the services of security guards with dogs to patrol the area around the nightclub.

“The safety of our patrons at all times is our top priority and they can now park their vehicles and enjoy their drinks at Palace Hotel without having to worry about criminals breaking into their cars,” said Gandiwa.

Palace Hotel has transformed into an entertainment hub of note with leading local artistes lining up to perform at the leisure centre.

By tightening security in and outside the joint, Gandiwa is giving patrons peace of mind to enjoy their time without having to worry about their vehicles being vandalised.

“Patrons can also call for a taxi to take them home without having to worry about thugs grabbing their valuables such as cell phones and handbags,” he added. – Byo-Metro

