LISTEN: R. Kelly sings from prison to a fan on the outside

American singer R. Kelly, who is serving a prison sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking, serenaded a fan over the phone recently. The “Ignition” hitmaker allegedly sang for the fan when she phoned her dad who is at the same prison.

A clip that has gone viral on social media shows the woman asking R Kelly to sing "Love Letter" to her. In the clip, Kelly doesn't seem interested in singing until the fan starts singing a part of the song herself. Kelly then takes over and she starts to scream with excitement. According to reports online, the fan said she was visiting her father at the prison. During her visit she met Kelly.

Afterwards, her dad phoned to check up on her and allegedly offered to get Kelly on the phone and when he did, she asked for the song, which he then sang to her. The woman says the moment was not in exchange for money.

When the video clip went viral, the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer’s fans took to social media to campaign for Kelly’s release from prison. “That’s a god damn shame free him,” said @bossbeefy, while @harmony_isblessed wrote: “Free the king ❤️”. The 54 year old was convicted in September 2021 in the US District Court in Brooklyn on racketeering conspiracy charges that alleged he used his music career to further a criminal enterprise.

On Monday federal prosecutors in New York filed more than 150 pages in legal briefs defending the singer’s conviction, arguing that the evidence of his sexual misdeeds was overwhelming.

