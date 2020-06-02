Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West threaten to sue ex-bodyguard

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have threatened to sue the rapper’s former bodyguard for breaching confidentiality and making “false and defamatory statements” in a recent interview.

The couple have sent a cease and desist letter to Steve Stanulis following his recent appearance on the “Hollywood Raw Podcast”, accusing him of breaching a confidentiality agreement and also making “false and defamatory” statements.

Documents obtained by TMZ claim the former bodyguard signed the agreement in February 2016 and it prohibits him from speaking about any personal or business-related information about Kim and Kanye.

The letter didn’t specify which of Steve’s claims were false and defamatory but threatened to sue him for at least $10 million for breaching the agreement if he does it again in the future.

Steve became an actor and director in 2016 and gave the interview to promote his new movie “5th Borough”, but his publicist insisted his client hasn’t done anything wrong.

The representative, Zack Teperman, said: “No breach of any confidentiality agreement was done. My client went on a podcast to promote his new film, and old stories that were already out there were brought up.

“For Kanye and Kim’s counsel to send out a threatening letter to bully my client against his rights is unwarranted. My client has already made it clear that he respects Kanye, their time working together.

“If Kanye and Kim wish to continue this further, that is up to them, but I think their time and money would be better suited helping out with more pressing matters in our society than what happened many years ago.”

In May 2016, the couple – who have four children together – issued a warning to Steve for the same reasons, but demanded a public apology at the time, something they haven’t requested on this occasion.

In the interview, Steve spoke about the “ridiculous rules” the ‘Famous’ hitmaker imposed, which he insisted made his job more difficult.

He said: “He had some ridiculous rules … He wanted you to stay 10 paces behind him on a city street. So obviously if someone is going to come up and do something, by the time I try to run up and prevent it, it would have already happened.”

And Steve recalled their first meeting, when they argued over the correct protocol in an elevator.

He added: “The first day I met him … it was fashion week. I was supposed to meet him at the studio. When he gets there, we get into the elevator and he says, ‘Aren’t you going to push what floor we are going to?’ I was like, ‘I have no idea what floor, it’s my first day.’ So he starts ranting, ‘So you mean you didn’t call ahead to find out where I’m supposed to be going?’ I said, ‘No.’ So he’s ranting and raving.

“So I said, ‘Look bro, we can do this one of three ways. One, you could tell me what button to press, and now I’ll know. Two, you could press the button, and I’ll see which one you press so I’ll know. Or three, you can sit in here all day and tell me how important your time is and we are not going to go anywhere.’

“Again, that was our first interaction. He went for the first option.”