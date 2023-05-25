Kim Kardashian says Pete Davidson ‘went through a lot’ because of Kanye West: ‘Who is ever going to want to date me?’

Kim KardashianS got candid about her personal life in the eason 3 premiere of The Kardashians. The Skims co-founder broke her silence about her split from Pete Davidson and ongoing drama with ex-husband Kanye West.

“I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle,” Kardashian declared in her confessional. “And that’s OK.”

The reality star and Davidson broke up in August after nine months of dating. Neither she nor the comedian have said exactly why they ended things, but she alluded to it on Thursday’s episode.

“Breakups are just, like, not my thing,” Kardashian told Scott Disick. “We just had talks and talks… so it was just like both of us just communicating really well about it. It’s obviously sad…”

Davidson, 29, was the first person Kardashian, 42, dated after she ended her marriage to West. The rapper publicly attacked them, especially the former Saturday Night Live star whose mental health was impacted by the rapper’s vitriol.

“And there was a lot of guilt,” Kardashian explained. “[Pete] went through a lot because of my relationship.”

The entrepreneur continued, “I go back and forth in my feelings. Sometimes like, ‘Ugh, who is ever going to want to date me, I have four kids, I’m in my 40s, like, Oh my God who is going to want to deal with the [drama].’ But my person will be like, ‘F*** all of that, it’s going to be hard but we’re together and we’re going to do this.’ So I’m just waiting for that person.”

At the end of the episode, Kardashian was emotional as she talked about her strained relationship with West.

“I spent my whole morning having an anxiety attack, I felt like I couldn’t breathe all day,” she told Kris Jenner.

In her confessional, Kardashian said “there’s a lot going on with Kanye right now.” It appeared this scene was filmed in September 2022 as she and Jenner discussed the musician’s leaked texts that put both of them on blast. That’s one month before West’s White Lives Matter stunt that led to him repeatedly making antisemitic statements, losing millions and effectively getting canceled.

“Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us I never comment, I never post. He’s made up the most insane narrative about you and the [sex] tape and we stay silent,” Kardashian told her mom. “We stay silent through all the lies and all the stuff.”

Kardashian added in her confessional: “I think at this point I just assume everything I text Kanye is going to be put on the internet. I think I can handle anything. I just get really heartbroken for my mom.”

In now-deleted Instagram posts, West slammed Jenner and ranted that he would never let his daughters “do playboy and sex tapes.” He and Kardashian are parents to North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

“He looks so down on me for my tape and brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like thanks for reminding people once again,” Kardashian continued. “All of his shenanigans, I don’t even know what to call it, is going to be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be… I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that.”

Kardashian got emotional talking about how she won’t speak ill of West to her children, even playing his music in the car to school. “Inside I’m, like, dying because I will be his biggest cheerleader to them forever. And one day when they see for themselves I’ll answer whatever they want me to,” she added.

Kardashian also slammed West for publicly accusing her of having an affair with Drake.

“So the person that’s supposed to protect me the most, publicly would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage,” she added. “I really can’t wrap my head around how [Kanye] thinks he is a protector.”

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...