Kim Kardashian fails law exam for the second time

Kim Kardashian West has revealed she has failed her first-year law exam for a second time.

The reality TV star and businesswoman got her results on the final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The hit TV show ended on Thursday after 14 years, having catapulted the family to global fame and fortune.

Kardashian, who is studying for a law degree, aims to open her own law firm. She was seen saying: “I failed… I just have to not stress about it.”

She said she was “bummed” about the result, which was “a little bit worse” than her first attempt earlier this year. She added: “I just have to do better in the future.”

The reality star was taking the baby bar exam, a one-day test that is taken after a year’s study. She pledged to take the exam for a third time later this month.

BBC

She has said she wants to open her own law firm focusing on sentencing and prison reform after finishing her law degree.