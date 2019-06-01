News Ticker

Kenny Rogers admitted to hospital, treated for dehydration

June 1, 2019 Staff Reporter Entertainment 0

THOUSAND OAKS, CA - JUNE 30: Singer Kenny Rogers performs onstage during his final world tour "The Gambler's Last Deal" at the Civic Arts Plaza on June 30, 2016 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Entertainer Kenny Rogers has been admitted to a Georgia hospital for dehydration, according to his official Twitter account.

statement posted Friday said he would remain there for physical therapy to “get his strength back” before being discharged. The statement said the 80-year-old singer and actor appreciated the well wishes from fans and wanted to assure everyone that “he plans on sticking around through the years to come.”

The husky-voiced balladeer retired from touring in 2017 after a 60-year career spanning jazz, folk, country and pop, with hits like “The Gambler,” ″Lucille” and “Lady.”



