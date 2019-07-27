He explained: “At the end of the day, you want to always, always have real people around you, period. Whether it’s male or female, and everybody that’s been around me, they’ve been around since day one…

“I always show respect when respect has been given, and people that have been by your side, you’re supposed to honour that.”

The “King Kunta” hitmaker previously insisted Whitney was much more than just his girlfriend.

He said “I wouldn’t even call her my girl. That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion — she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.”

Although they like to keep their relationship to themselves, the couple have appeared at events together in the past and walked the red carpet arm-in-arm.