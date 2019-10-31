She said she was fighting “for all small businesses in this country who can be bullied by these overseas entities who have much more financial power than we do.”

Taylor established her fashion label in late 2006 and has held trademark registration for Katie Perry-branded clothes in Australia since September 29, 2008.

Taylor said she was asked by the singer’s lawyers in May 2009 to withdraw her trademark application for her label. But the singer dropped the case just before it was set for court.

Taylor alleges Perry has since ignored her Australian trademark, “placing herself above the law in Australia,” and selling clothing under the Katy Perry label in large supermarkets, including Target.

Taylor said she was able to commence expensive legal proceedings only after finding support from Litigation Capital Management Limited, a global litigation funder.