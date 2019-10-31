US pop star Katy Perry has been sued by Australian fashion designer Katie Perry over alleged trademark infringement.

The Sydney-based designer owns a female loungewear clothing label and goes by Katie Taylor now, but she still continues her fashion brand under Katie Perry, her maiden name, for which she also holds the trademark registration in Australia.

According to court documents, Taylor launched litigation proceedings for trademark infringement against Perry, whose real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, as well as her company Killer Queen LLC, in the Australian Federal Court in Sydney on October 24.

The first case management hearing has been set for November 21.

“This is a real David and Goliath fight,” Taylor said in a statement sent to dpa on Thursday.