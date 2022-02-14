Kanye West slams Pete Davidson in latest tirade

Kanye West has branded Pete Davidson as a “d*******” as he continued his online rants towards the star, who is now dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The 44-year-old rapper has slammed the “Saturday Night Live” star, who is dating Kanye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian, and has vowed that Pete will never meet his children.

Kanye captioned a headless snap of Pete and Kim holding hands and wrote: “LOOK AT THIS D*******. “I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILLARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND (sic)”

The final line referenced Pete’s tattoo of the former US Presidential candidate and a joke that went around that the pair were together after they were spotted running into each other randomly. Kanye – who has legally changed his name to Ye – added: “Y’all seen that tattoo but if I speak up then I’m crazy. “I told you not going to use that one no more when a garbage man goes to work he gonna smell like trash but it’s time to take the trash out the house… You can Google the Hillary thing I’m not making this s*** up (sic)”

The rapper – who suffers from bipolar disorder – vowed that Pete would not be allowed to meet the children he shares with Kim – North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, – and shared a private text from the comic. The message read: “You as a man I’d never get in the way of your children. That’s a promise.

“How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope (some) day I can meet them and we can all be friends.” Alongside a photo of Pete and the rapper Machine Gun Kelly in their underwear, Kanye wrote: “No you will never meet my children.” The ‘Heaven and Hell’ rapper also shared a hostage-style Instagram photo of himself to prove that his Instagram account had not been hacked before revealing that he planned to take his children North and Saint to a party for the Super Bowl on Sunday (13.02.22).

