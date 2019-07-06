And the 42-year-old star’s new idea will no doubt go down well with his wife Kim Kardashian West as she recently praised his weekly service and said the musical gathering is intended to be healing for the participants, rather than “preaching.”

The 38-year-old reality TV star said: “It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music; there’s no sermon.

“It’s definitely something he believes in Jesus and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

Kanye proved he was taking his religion more seriously earlier this year when him and Kim decided to name their fourth child Psalm West as he is a regular reader of Psalms, the religious Book from the Christian Old Testament.

Related image

An insider said at the time: “Psalms is the longest book in the Bible, but Kanye believes that there’s a lot of wisdom in them.

“He reads the Psalms a lot. He talks about the Psalms he loves. So on that level, the baby name isn’t a surprise.”

As well as one-month-old Psalm, the couple also have North, six, Saint, three, and Chicago, 17 months, together.

Bang Showbiz