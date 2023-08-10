Kanye West is planning a ‘big comeback’, thanks to his muse Bianca Censori

Kanye West feels he’s “on the precipice of a big comeback”. The 46-year-old star hasn’t released an album since ‘Donda’ in 2021 – but West has recently been “inspired” by his partner Bianca Censori and he’s feeling optimistic about his future in the fashion industry.

A source told Us Weekly: “Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture shifting. “Kanye feels he’s on the precipice of a big comeback.” West is currently “having a blast” with Censori, and he’s also been writing new music.

The insider explained: “Kanye and Bianca are in the honeymoon phase, they are always all over each other and showing affection.

“They are having a blast travelling right now and Kanye has been very inspired. He says he’s designing, writing music and being inspired.” In June, an insider revealed that West feels Censori “truly gets him”. The chart-topping rap star is loving life with Censori following his high-profile split from Kim Kardashian.

A source told Us Weekly: “Things couldn’t be better for Kanye and Bianca and they’re doing amazing. Kanye feels like he finally met someone who truly gets him and loves him for the person he is.” Censori, 28, has served as the architectural designer for YEEZY since 2020, and West thinks they work really well together. The outspoken star “appreciates and respects her opinions” and she’s also helped to keep him “grounded”.

The insider shared: “Bianca complements Kanye on so many levels and he loves that they can work and collaborate together on projects. “He appreciates and respects her opinions, even if they don’t always agree. She really keeps him grounded and he’s feeling better than ever.”

