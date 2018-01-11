Justin Timberlake album will ‘disrupt order’

The ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ hitmaker debuted a totally different sound on lead single ‘Filthy’, and Danja – who co-produced with the likes of The Neptunes and Timbaland – says Justin is ready to share with the world his roots as an artist, which vary between hip-hip and R&B to country music.

Addressing speculation that the 36-year-old star has gone completely country on the album, Danja – whose real name is Floyd Nathaniel ‘Nate’ Hills – told Complex magazine: “I don’t know who ever said he was making a country album. You know, he’s always mixing a lot of different things together.

“It’s always funk, R&B, soul, hip-hop, country.”

Sharing a description of the forthcoming release, he said: “I like to think of ‘Filthy’ as the disruption between the world we’re living in and his world.

“‘Filthy’ was just that kick in the door: “I’m here, let me erase everything that you’ve been listening to.

“”Let me disrupt the order, the world order and kind of create a new world order with this world that he grew up in.”

On Monday, Justin announced an arena tour in support of the record, which will kick off at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on March 13, before wrapping it up in his hometown of Memphis on May 30.

It will be his first full tour in four years following the ’20/20 Experience World Tour’.

In a promo clip posted on social media, Justin explained that he was inspired by the outside on the record, and that that will be reflected with his production.

He said: “The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That’s the main idea. The tour will be able to bring the outside in.

“How can we bring that to life? I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I’ve never seen that done before — bring the outside in.”

The ‘SexyBack’ singer recently revealed his record focuses on his wife Jessica Biel and their two-year-old son Silas, as well as his roots in Memphis.