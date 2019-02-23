Lawyer Michael Avenatti, known for representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal battle against President Donald Trump, said at a separate news conference on Friday that he had obtained a videotape from the late 1990s depicting Kelly performing sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl.

Musician R Kelly leaves his Chicago studio Friday night on his way to surrender to police. Picture: Victor Hilitski/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

Avenatti, who said he represents two victims, two parents and two whistleblowers from Kelly’s inner circle, told reporters he had given the tape to authorities.

More than a decade ago, Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in Chicago. That case stemmed from a video purportedly showing Kelly having sex with an underage girl; both Kelly and the girl denied they were in the video.

Kelly, best known for his hit single “I Believe I Can Fly,” has for years denied accusations of abuse.

In 1994, he married his 15-year-old protege, the singer Aaliyah, a union that was annulled months later because of her age. Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001.

“Surviving R. Kelly” touched off a new controversy when it debuted in January, prompting his record label, Sony Music-owned RCA, to end its relationship with the performer.

“We are proud that Lifetime was able to provide a platform for survivors to be heard,” Lifetime said in a statement on Friday.

It was not clear if any of the alleged victims, who were not named in the indictment, were the same as those in the documentary.

Kelly, a three-time Grammy winner whose hits also include “Bump N’ Grind” and “Your Body’s Callin,” grew up in a Chicago public housing project where, according to his autobiography, he was sexually abused beginning at age 8.

Reuters