‘Jerusalema’ star Nomcebo Zikode signs exclusive global deal with Sony

Nomcebo Zikode is on a winning streak.

The voice behind the global smash hit “Jerusalema” is celebrating another huge milestone in the music industry.

While “Jerusalema” continues to top the global charts, garnering over 200 million views on YouTube, Zikode recently signed an exclusive global deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

The deal includes her latest certified gold offering, “Xola Moya Wam,” as well as future releases.

Commenting on the deal, Zikode said: “The experience of having a global hit has been phenomenal. I am very excited to be working with an establishment such as Sony/ATV, the number one publishing company that has such a great global footprint.

She added: “This year has been unbelievable, with the success of ‘Jerusalema’ and the great reception of my album, ‘Xola Moya Wam’. I look forward to seeing where this relationship with Sony/ATV takes me.

“I appreciate the trust and belief Rowlin, Munya and the Sony/ATV global family have in me and will strive to deliver only my best.”

The KwaZulu-Natal singer rose to fame in 2018 when she was featured on South African producer DJ Ganyani’s song, “Emazulwini.”

Recently, her dance house hit single, “Jerusalema”, propelled her to international acclaim.

The success of “Jerusalema” has also led to several popular remixes – the rendition featuring Nigerian singer Burna Boy has reached Billboard’s US charts and topped the UK Afrobeats Singles chart.

In addition to its already impressive achievements, “Jerusalema” was recently recognized as the most Shazamed song worldwide, and the song has reached gold and platinum status in Italy, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain and Belgium.

Guy Henderson, President International of Sony/ATV Music Publishing said, “I’m thrilled that Nomcebo has decided to join Sony/ATV.

“A wonderful songwriter with a great voice, Nomcebo has co-written one of the top global hits of 2020.

“As a South African overseeing Sony/ATV’s International companies around the world, it gives me an added thrill that my team will be able to work not only on a South African penned global hit like ’Jerusalema,’ but on all the other songs that Nomcebo has written.

“With her talent and the global Sony/ATV creative machine behind her, Nomcebo will achieve great things.”

Echoing Henderson’s statements, Rowlin Naicker, Managing Director of Sony/ATV Music Publishing South Africa commented, “Nomcebo is a force to be reckoned with and this is just the beginning of a long and illustrious musical career and we are proud to be working with her.”