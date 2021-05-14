Jennifer Lopez is ‘in a different place’ following Ben Affleck reconciliation

Jennifer Lopez is “in a different place” since the last time she dated Ben Affleck, which sources say has made their connection stronger than ever.

The “Hustlers” star has been spending time with the 48-year-old following her split from Alex Rodriguez, and sources have said the pair – who previously dated 17 years ago – have both grown since their break-up.

An insider said: “It doesn’t seem possible that [Jennifer] would ever get back with Alex, but I can’t say that about Ben.

“Time has passed, and they are each in a different place with children.”

Jennifer – who has 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony – reportedly wants to spend “as much time as possible” with Ben, but sources insist they aren’t rushing into anything just yet.

The source added: “She wants to spend as much time with Ben as possible to see where this could go. They are certainly not making any plans about the future.”

And although things between them might not last, friends of Jennifer and Ben – who is father to Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, whom he has with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner – think their current arrangement is “good for both of them”.

Speaking to People magazine, the source said: “Whether they end up together or not it’s good for both of them now. And not that surprising.”

Meanwhile, another insider recently said Jennifer, 51, is “happy” spending time with the “Argo” star, after they took a quick getaway to Montana together.

They said: “She had a great time with Ben. She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him.”

Jennifer and Ben – who were pictured in a car together near a resort in Big Sky – are believed to have rekindled their romance and have a “strong connection” with one another.

Another source said: “[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy.”