Jay-Z tops Billboard and Vibe’s list of the Greatest Rappers Ever

There are few conversations more contentious in hip hop than the conversation around the greatest rappers of all time. Whether it’s in barbershops across the world or on social media, fans can never quite seem to agree on this.

In honour of hip hop’s 50th anniversary, “Billboard” and “Vibe” came together and sought to put the debate to bed by compiling a list of the 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time. “The Greatest of All Time, aka the GOAT. That’s a distinguished — and also contentious — honour when it comes to ranking who or what is the ultimate best, whether you’re talking films, TV shows, restaurants or any other subject,” wrote “Billboard”. “Billboard/Vibe’s” roll-out began with the January 11 reveal of the rappers ranked 50-41. They’ve since been counting down 10 more rappers each week, with the final top 10 unveiled on Wednesday.

“Billboard” and “Vibe’s” Greatest Rappers of All-Time: #1 Jay-Z #2 Kendrick Lamar

#3 Nas #4 2Pac #5 Eminem

#6 The Notorious B.I.G. #7 Lil Wayne #8 Drake

#9 Snoop Dogg #10 Nicki Minaj”

Unsurprisingly for many, Jay-Z, the seemingly infallible MC who is still at the top of his game, landed the top spot. “Beyonce Knowles-Carter’s husband has succeeded in every era, spitting regal-scented rhymes that speak to the struggle, and to the opulence that follows an intensely self-made greatness,” they wrote. “The first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Jay-Z believes everyone has genius-level talent. Lucky for us, Jay found his early in life, and has since become your favourite rapper’s favourite rapper.” Expectedly, the list has sparked a lot of debate online, with many sharing their own alternative lists. Drake and Jay-Z have been trending as rap fans discuss where they think they should be ranked, while others have been sharing their shock at the omission of J Cole and Kanye West from the Top 10.

