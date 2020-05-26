Jah Payzah shares stage with Africa’s greats on DStv Hope for Africa concert

TRAILBLAZING, multi-award-winner Jah Prayzah, who is riding high on his latest 10th album Hokoyo released last week, is set to perform at the COVID-19 Hope For Africa concert courtesy of MultiChoice in partnership with One Africa Global Foundation.

The COVID-19 Hope For Africa benefit concert that will air on DStv across Africa will feature performances and appearances by top African artistes, personalities from their homes. The funds raised will support healthcare professionals across the continent.

At the virtual concert that will be screened at 8pm on May 31 on Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154) Jah Prayzah will share the stage with 2Baba, Akothee, Banky W, Betty G, CIC, Cobhams Asuquo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Denola Grey, Diamond Platnumz, Eddie Jay, Jeff Maximum, Kyee Benda, Osas Ighodaro, Princess Jnap Sessay, Praiz and Waje.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe spokesperson Liz Dziva said the three-hour concert was part of efforts to support the eradication of the coronavirus problem and will feature performances by top African artistes with appearances by media and other personalities from across the continent.

“As a further support mechanism in the fight against COVID-19, MultiChoice has partnered with the One Africa Global Foundation which is a development arm of One Africa Global, a non-governmental, not-for-profit organisation working for vulnerable and less-privileged people to host a continent-wide broadcast of the COVID-19 Hope For Africa Concert, an event that will feature a Zimbabwean,” she said.

“All of them (artistes) will perform remotely and will give goodwill messages of hope and encouragement to every African in the comfort and safety of their homes.

“The DStv platform can use the power of entertainment to give hope, enrich lives and bring people together, especially in these difficult times and the COVID-19 Hope For Africa Concert will be seen in 49 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Dziva said funds raised from the concert would be used to help ensure the safety and well-being of healthcare professionals across the continent.