I left my 5th boyfriend because of Burna Boy – Zimbabwean woman

Zimbabwean socialite, Ellen Tsaura has called out to Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy to marry her after breaking up with her boyfriend.

Tsaura had in a show in Zimbabwe in 2022 threw her bra at Burna Boy, and the singer had to continue performing with the bra in his grip.

According to her, she did it because she loves Burna Boy and she wanted him to have something that belongs to her.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean lady taking to her Twitter handle, revealed that she and her fifth boyfriend broke up over the incident.

She wrote, “I broke up with my 5th Boyfriend because of this @burnaboy must just come and marry me kwacho.”

I broke up with my 5th Boyfriend because of this💔😭 @burnaboy must just come and marry me kwacho🤣🤣🤞 pic.twitter.com/df1dPfiU6Q — Ellen Tsaura🇿🇦 (@EllenTsaura) May 12, 2023

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...