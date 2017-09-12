“Secret weapon. Many productive meetings and big business deals have been sealed with a handshake at my GSD (Get S**t Done) table that’s inside my trailer,” the caption read.

“This table holds a lot of great mana (spirit/power) and energy. And if these wood slabs could talk… well it’s best they can’t talk for national security purposes. Great shot by @sevenbucksprod President @hhgarcia41 capturing our post meeting aftermath. #SecretWeapon #GSDTable#LetsGetS**tDone ✔️”.

The introduction of character Agent Luke Hobbs in 2011’s Fast Five helped reinvigorate the franchise and was well-received by fans. Back in April, rumours started swirling that Universal Pictures was working on a spin-off film that will centre solely on the Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham. However, sources claim the film’s star and producer Vin Diesel is uncomfortable with the idea.

Insiders recently claimed that latest movie in the action franchise, The Fate Of the Furious, originally featured a post-credits sequence that hinted at Hobbs and Shaw’s future antics, but Diesel demanded that the scene was removed.

But it appears that it isn’t only Diesel that has his reservations. Taking to his co-star’s comment section, Gibson−who has played Roman Pearce in five of the Furious films−made it clear that there was trouble in paradise. He wrote: “If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter- I don’t wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about.”

The father of one added that he had been forced to make their squabble public because, “you’re not responding to my text messages- #FastFamily is just that a family….. we don’t fly solo.”

Gibson’s rants come amid rumours that major issues plagued the Fast and Furious 8 set. Back in August 2016, Johnson took aim at some of his male co-stars calling them ‘candy asses’ who weren’t acting professionally. Although he never named names, TMZ reported that his comments were aimed at Diesel.

At the New York premiere of Fast 8 the Ballers superstar, who is worth an estimated $190m (£143m), revealed that they had buried the hatchet and said that it is “just like, in life, you have different philosophies and people have different fundamental philosophies on how you do things”.