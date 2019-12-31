Empire Actors couple joins A-List celebrities’ Vic Falls stampede

ANOTHER American celebrity couple Trai Byers and Grace Gealey-Byers visited Victoria Falls during the weekend in what tourism authorities said is a further endorsement of Zimbabwe as a destination of choice.

The Byers who got married in 2016, both star in the hit television series Empire which started in 2015. In the award-winning series, Grace plays Anika Calhoun while Trai plays Andre Lyon the son of music mogul Lucious Lyon. They posted their pictures during a tour of Falls as they gushed over the natural wonder.

Mrs Byers could not hide her excitement and praise for Zimbabwe when she posted on her Twitter account @LadyGraceByers: “Zimbabwe- we’ve never seen anything like this rainbow or these Falls. Look at God. Thank you for bringing us joy.” In another tweet, the couple posted:

“It’s true, Africa. You were life-changing. In awe of your beauty, magic + splendor. Will be back soon-soon.