Eminem set for MTV EMAs performance?

Eminem is reportedly set to perform at the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) this Sunday.

The ‘Lose Yourself’ rapper is said to be planning on unleashing his ninth studio LP, which has the working title of ‘RƎVIVAL’, at the annual ceremony held at London’s The SSE Arena, Wembley this weekend.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “This is Eminem fully relaunching his career after a few years out and gathering his thoughts.

“It will be a massive performance.”

Speculation has been rife that Taylor Swift is to perform songs from her new record ‘Reputation’ at the bash, however, it is still said to be “up in the air” as to whether she’ll perform along with Miley Cyrus.

The insider added: “Organisers have held talks with Taylor and Miley , but things are still up in the air. All will be revealed on Sunday.”

The ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker has a history with MTV after Kanye West notoriously stormed the stage at the Video Music Awards in 2009 because he thought Beyonce deserved the Best Female Video prize over Taylor.

However, a source said previously she is tipped to debut new songs off the follow-up to 2014’s ‘1989’ on the night.

An insider said: “Taylor Swift is the number one target for the EMAs.

“She has a great relationship with MTV, despite all her previously Kanye West run-ins, and it would be a wonderful way to perform songs off the new album live.”

Liam Payne was the last star officially confirmed for this weekend.

The 24-year-old singer is preparing to release his debut solo album, and he will take to the stage next month as part of a star-studded line-up to celebrate the best of the music industry.

Hip hop trail blazer Travis Scott and French Montana are also on the line-up.

Clean Bandit will team up with collaborators Zara Larsson, Sean Paul, Anne-Marie and Julia Michaels for a very special moment.

They join previously announced artists Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Kesha, The Killers and Stormzy.

This year’s EMAs’ host Rita Ora will also take to the stage for a performance.

While further announcements will be made in the lead-up to the big night, more presenters have been confirmed.

James Bay, David Guetta and will.i.am have all been added to the list, joining Natalie Dormer, Madison Beer and Sabrina Carpenter.

