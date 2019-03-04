The ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker smashed his previous tour earnings for his 2014/15 tour ‘Multiply’ – which grossed £119 million – and is now on course for the most lucrative tour of all time.

Andy Gensler, executive editor of Pollstar said in a statement: “The ‘Divide Tour’ was a perfect storm of medium-priced tickets, future classic singles that exploded globally, a compelling solo performance that embraced audience participation, a production that was successfully upgraded from arenas to stadiums, and having a huge online presence that connected him directly with fans.”