Durban show added to Boyz II Men South African tour

Four time Grammy Award-winning group Boyz II Men is headed to South Africa later this year for a long-awaited concert.

Mzansi fans were left disappointed when the Covid-19 pandemic robbed them of the chance to see the band live but now they will get to see them perform in October.

Earlier this month, event organizers G21 Live and Vertex Events announced tour dates for the legendary group. They have now announced an additional show with the tour concluding at the Durban ICC.

“Post the announcement of the tour last month, Durban fans reached out and we listened. And being the superstars that they are, Boyz II Men were more than willing to accommodate their KZN fanbase and do one more show.

“We look forward to four spectacular live shows taking place in all corners of the country later this year” said Vertex Events frontman, Thato Segaole.

The tour kicks off in Cape Town on Tuesday, October 31 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, and then moves to Pretoria’s SunBet Arena, Time Square on Thursday, November 2, the Sun City Superbowl in the North West Province on Saturday, November 4, before closing at the Durban ICC on Sunday, November 5.

Limited tickets for the seated concert are available at Ticketpro and range from R690 to R1790.

Previously purchased tickets or the cancelled show in 2020/2021 will automatically be valid for the new dates. Ticket holders need to get in touch with Ticketpro to get their old tickets exchanged.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...