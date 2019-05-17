News Ticker

Drake’s thirst trap sends internet into a tailspin

May 17, 2019 Staff Reporter Entertainment 0

Drake. Picture: Instagram

International rapper Drake blessed the public with a sexy thirst trap and while most people were just appreciating the handsome view, DJ Carnage took the opportunity to throw some shade.

Since the “One Dance” rapper started working out and grew a beard, the internet has been yearning for more shirtless content from him.

On Monday, Drake finally posted a new shirtless picture on Instagram and the internet couldn’t be happier.

coneja mala@TechnoMindd

DRAKE KEEPS GETTING FINER WITH AGE DAMN

48

quintana pt 2@abbycarti

Drake????? Call me pls

10

A1 Waffler🤝@hnarbh

Can we just take a moment to appreciate this pic of @Drake please.

340

Power 106

@Power106LA

DRAAAAKKEEE⁉️ out here lookin’ like a ISLAND TING! 👀

168

However, EDM DJ Carnage jumped into the “God’s Plan” rapper’s Instagram comments and threw shade at him saying: “You got fake ab surgery in Colombia you ain’t foolin anybody”.

Drake then clapped back to Carnage with some tea and said:”@carnage is this cause you are angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day that you thought was your wifey”.

View this post on Instagram

I forget what it’s called but I remember the feeling ✅

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on 

Tweeps then also reacted to the “In My Feelings” rapper’s savage clap back.

View image on TwitterView image on Twitter

DaBaby/Tim Anderson Fan Account@mkrwrt

Jesus drake

203

teen mom@kaygeetk

Drake 😭😭😭😭

1,796

Embedded video

Kwabena@AYOITSDREWW

DJ Carnage: Drake your abs fake

Drake:

872

Proper Ijebu boy🇳🇬@OsikoBolu

Same Drake that started a whole song with
“Look who I’m Fucking again”
Drake is just dishing it out like…

6

