Drake’s clever response to hot sauce in condom rumour

Canadian rapper Drake is known to be quite the wordsmith when it comes to his Instagram captions and his latest one seems to be a response to the latest tea about him.

Champagne Papi posted two pictures on Instagram and wrote in his caption “You can have your 15 minutes of fame… I’ll take the other 23 hours and 45 mins!”

He may not respond to everything that is said about him but it seems he is telling the rumour stirrer to enjoy the attention while it lasts.

If this rumour is anywhere near true then it seems one Instagram model’s moment to try to secure the bag went completely south and left her burning in undesired places.

According to the Instagram page, Too Much Hot Tea blog, the IG model revealed that she hooked up with Drake, consensually but things ended on a very spicy note.

Her story has left many people scratching their heads trying to make sense of her and Drake’s actions. The woman explained that she and the Grammy award-winning artist connected on Instagram a few weeks ago. Drake and the model later had a romantic encounter but she is considering legal action because of a hot incident.

The model told the blog that Drake ensured that things were consensual the whole time between them. 😆😆😆😆Why even tell this..Drake put hot sauce in the condom, smart 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/vi0TKw99qW — 6ixroses (@6ixroses_) January 10, 2022 “After the party, they went back to his hotel. They smoked weed for a bit, and he asked if she wanted to have sex. She said he was very intent on ensuring things were consensual.” read the post. The loose lipped model shared that after the two had sex he went to the bathroom to dispose of the condom. Now this is where things get a bit weird. The model, in an attempt to impregnate herself, took the condom from the bin and inserted it into the opening of her vagina.

The woman claims she felt a burning sensation in her lady parts and screamed and the rapper came into the bathroom. “She fished the condom out of the trash, untied it, and put the opening end into her v*gina. Boy, was she in for a surprise! She said it felt like pouring hot lava into her p*ssy. She screamed, and Drake ran into the bathroom,” read the post.

According to the model, the rapper admitted to pouring hot sauce in the condom to kill the sperm. The story is certainly hard to believe and has many of us turning to Google to find out, “does hot sauce kill sperm?” The crazy rumours have some wondering if Drake carries around hot sauce every time he has a one night stand.