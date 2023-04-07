Drake pays homage to idol and mentor Lil Wayne after Dreamville performance: ‘I want more of this’

Drake brought out rap legend Lil Wayne for a brief cameo performance during his co-headline set at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sunday. Halfway through the “God’s Plan” hitmaker’s performance of the pair’s 2011 classic collaboration “The Motto”, Wayne joined him on stage to perform his verse on the song.

After the pair performed “The Motto”, Drake left the stage with a special message to the crowd, “I’m gonna leave you guys with the greatest rapper that ever touched a microphone tonight”. Drake’s Instagram post, which included several images of him and Wayne together, was captioned, “I want more of THIS. Years and years with the gang I’m talking plural. And to get there we’ll turn any weirdo to a mural.” Wayne is the founder of Young Money Entertainment, which is the label that first signed Drake to a record deal back in 2009 and helped launch him into a global superstar.

Upon signing Drake, Wayne (who was arguably the biggest rapper in the world at the time) took the Canadian with him on tour around the world and gave him a voice by featuring and collaborating with him over the following years. On Wednesday, Drake honoured his long-time mentor and idol by changing his Instagram display picture to a throwback image of a young Wayne. Always eager to pay homage to him, last year Drake honoured Wayne’s 40th birthday by hosting a birthday party for him before sharing several photos of Wayne from over the years.

The photos included Wayne showing off his Cash Money stomach tattoo, one from the days of Tha Carter II, and another of Wayne holding a baby Reginae Carter. Drake used one of the images of Wayne and Juvenile as his Instagram display picture then, too.

