Dr. Dre’s huge fortune at stake as wife files for divorce

LOS ANGELES — Nicole Young, Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years, has filed for divorce.

Young filed documents seeking to end her marriage with Dr. Dre — the producer, rapper and music mogul whose real name is Andre Young — on Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Nicole Young, 50, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and she is seeking spousal support from the 55-year-old Dr. Dre, who has amassed a major fortune in his time as an N.W.A. member, solo rapper, producer, co-owner of Death Row Records and founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics.

The couple has two adult children, 23-year-old son Truice and 19-year-old daughter Truly.

Dr. Dre has four children from previous relationships.

The two married in 1996. It was the first marriage for Dr. Dre. Young was previously married to NBA player Sedale Threatt.

An email to Dr. Dre’s publicist seeking comment on the divorce filing was not immediately returned.

Last year, Dr. Dre landed at number two on Forbes list of the world’s wealthiest hip-hop artists, estimating his net worth at US$800 million (approx. $1.16 billion), losing out to Jay-Z whose estimated fortune was US$1 billion (approx. $1.46 billion).

That same year, he also topped the publication’s list as the highest music earner of the 2010s, beating out artists like Jay-Z and Beyoncé for the number one spot with US$950 million ($1.38 billion) in earnings from the decade.

According to TMZ, the former couple reportedly do not have a prenup, leaving a huge fortune at stake.

